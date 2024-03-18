The Marquette basketball program is set to play in its first NCAA Tournament game on Friday against Western Kentucky, and Shaka Smart gave a good update on star player Tyler Kolek, who has been dealing with an oblique injury as of late and sat out this week at the Big East Tournament.

“We're planning on him playing on Friday,” Shaka Smart said, via CBS Sports. “Now, he does have to go through a progression starting in practice on Tuesday. As long as everything goes well, he will be in uniform on Friday.”

Smart went into what Tyler Kolek said he felt when he suffered the oblique injury against Providence on Feb. 28. The good news for Marquette is that Kolek is not feeling pain anymore from the oblique injury.

“Well he's not in pain anymore, but when he got hurt, it was Feb. 28 against Providence at home, and he subbed out of the game and he said, ‘it hurts to even breathe,'” Smart said, via CBS Sports. “And he's got a really high threshold for pain, so we knew at that point it was pretty serious.”

All things considered, Marquette fared well without Kolek on the floor at the Big East Tournament this week, beating Villanova and Providence before losing to UConn in the championship game. Marquette enters the tournament as a two seed for the second year in a row. With Kolek likely back on the floor, Marquette has a good chance to make a run into the second weekend and potentially further.

More NCAA Basketball News
Samford Bulldogs head coach Bucky McMillan during the second half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Kansas Jayhawks at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center.
Texas A&M basketball’s Bucky McMillan gives encouraging Pop Isaacs injury updateBenjamin Adducchio ·
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley signals to her team during the second half of an Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at Legacy Arena.
Knicks rumors: ‘Impressive’ Dawn Staley interview revelation comes to lightTroy Finnegan ·
North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Bill Belichick shakes hands with athletic director Bubba Cunningham at Loudermilk Center for Excellence.
North Carolina AD names successor once he steps down in 2026Benjamin Adducchio ·
Alabama State Hornets guard TJ Madlock (20) drives to the basket
Former Alabama State star TJ Madlock earns NBA opportunityRandall Barnes ·
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts in the second half during a Midwest Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Denzel Aberdeen details ‘no-brainer’ decision to transfer to WildcatsJake Faigus ·
EA Sports, who teased an NCAA college basketball video game, logo.
EA Sports drops college basketball bombshellAndrew Korpan ·