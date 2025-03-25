A well-known college basketball insider shut down the controversy around Maryland basketball star Derik Queen's buzzer-beater against Colorado State. The Terrapins' second-round clash of the NCAA Tournament against the Rams was an instant classic that ended on an iconic shot for the superstar freshman. However, many fans, pundits, and even opponents are debating whether Queen's shot should have counted. The controversy is whether the center traveled on his drive to the basket.

John Fanta, one of the country's best-known college basketball insiders and broadcasters, shared his opinion in an interview with The Team 980. And he did not hold back.

“He didn't travel! And there's no world where that ever gets called as a travel! This notion that it even was or close to it is ridiculous. He is in motion and he knocks down a shot, that is a normal basketball play. Nothing about it says travel and it’s easy for the camera’s and people to slow things down and show the possibility of a third step or in super slo-mo it looks like he got away with an extra. I watch hundreds of games per game per year. There’s no world where that’s called a travel.”

Maryland basketball continues its quest for a second national title on Thursday

This is obviously a hotly debated topic cause it does look like the Queen takes a third step, and gather steps are not allowed in college basketball, unlike the NBA. College basketball referees are more likely to call travels, unlike officials in the pros, which does make for a better product. However, despite the reality of that situation, it's not even what Fanta says that makes his take right. Every fan who watched that game knows that the referees basically swallowed their whistles for the entire 40 minutes.

The officials were missing fouls and travels and acted as spectators for most of the affair. There was a moment in the first half where Colorado State's best player by far, Nique Clifford, blatantly elbowed Maryland basketball forward Jordan Geronimo in the head. The commentators and Gene Steratore were not debating whether this play should've been a Flagrant 1. They were intently discussing if the play should be called a Flagrant 2. If Nique Clifford is ejected from this game, it would have not come down to the final possession.

Not calling Queen's travel was, therefore, a fitting end to one of the most physical games of the tournament. Anyways, regardless of this controversy, Maryland basketball is moving on to the Sweet 16. The Terrapins will play the first-seeded Gators on Thursday.

While Florida was considered one of the favorites heading into the NCAA Tournament, this squad did look vulnerable on Sunday against UConn. Maryland will need to disrupt All-American guard, Walter Clayton Jr., at the point of attack to throw this group off. While it will be a tall task for this squad and its “Crab Five,” the Terrapins have the talent to win this game.