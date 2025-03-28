Kevin Willard and the Maryland Terrapins will see the collegiate career of Angel Reese's brother Julian Reese come to a close this year.

The 4-seed Terrapins lost 87-71 to the Florida Gators in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Thursday. This was the final game of Julian's career, who finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

He dedicated his entire career with Maryland, playing all four of his seasons there. He built his way up in the rotation as he made 134 total appearances, averaging 11.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Willard reflected on the end of Julian's NCAA career after the game, having a big statement to emphasize the impact he left on the program.

“He's going to go down as one of the best players to ever play at University of Maryland,” Willard said.

What's next for Kevin Willard, Maryland

It is a strong statement for Kevin Willard to make about Julian Reese. But considering the latter's loyalty to the program and solid rise as an important player, the Terrapins made sure to send him out on a positive note.

The Terrapins finished with a 27-9 overall record, having gone 14-6 in Big Ten Play. They averaged 81.1 points on 47% shooting from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc. As a result, they beat opponents by a solid margin of 13.9 points per game.

Derik Queen led the way with numbers of 16.5 points, nine rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks. He had shooting splits of 52.6% overall and 76.6% from the free-throw line. Ja'Kobi Gillespie came next with 14.7 points and 4.8 assists, Rodney Rice put up 13.8 points and 2.2 rebounds, while Selton Miguel provided 11.6 points and 1.9 rebounds.

It was a solid season for the Terrapins, returning to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016. However, the loss to the Florida Gators stopped them from making the Elite Eight for the first time since 2002. They have taken steps in the right direction, but an intriguing offseason awaits them with key players having yet to make their decisions on staying, transferring or going pro.