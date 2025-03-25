Maryland basketball head coach Kevin Willard is known for being outspoken. After Willard said that Maryland basketball needs more funding, he shifted his focus to the NCAA.

With the transfer portal activating during March Madness, plenty of players are entering the portal. Meanwhile, those players are leaving their respective teams that are in the tournament.

It's left a feeling of hopelessness and is a true team-killer. As John Fanta of CBB on Fox reported, Willard went off on the state of the transfer portal.

“The transfer portal is crazy,” Willard said. “There are kids asking for $2-3 million right now. The money has exploded crazy because we have no guardrails. We have no rules.

“It’s been as badly of a rule implemented as ever. And agents are taking advantage of it.”

He makes an intriguing point. After Willard went off following Maryland's first-round win, that was regarding leaving the university. However, college basketball is now a two-way street.

Not only are coaches being poached throughout the season, but players are too. The latter has just as much right to leave at any time as a coach. It brings a feeling of empowerment, but one that some are taking complete advantage of.

Maryland basketball HC Kevin Willard has problems with transfer portal

The transfer portal rules are some of the trickiest in all of sports. It's nearly the same as college football. For example, players can enter the transfer portal with their respective teams in the playoff. The same instance can occur within college basketball.

Although the transfer portal and NIL rules are relatively new, there are no boundaries to make it everlasting. Players are taking advantage of the rules. While it's not a detriment, it can be a problem.

As the Sweet 16 approaches, Willard might just have to hope that his players don't hop into the transfer portal. If they do, he'll likely circle back to this exact conversation.

Still, the NCAA needs to create a balance with the transfer portal. There should be a time after the season concludes for players to hop in.

After all, there were nearly 700+ players who hopped into the portal in the past few days. It disincentivizes teams to build a program if players will treat their college careers like free agency.

At the end of the day, Willard's statement is only a microcosm of what is happening within college sports. Unless something major changes, this will continue to be a talking point in the years to come.