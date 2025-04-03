Maryland basketball will soon turn the page to Buzz Williams as head coach. But Terrapins star Derik Queen delivered a succinct yet strong four-word message for Kevin Willard.

The newest Villanova head coach delivered a 15-second video announcing his excitement for joining the Wildcats.

Queen, however, shared a blunt take on X.

“This doesn't look right,” Queen shared in quote tweeting the Villanova video.

Queen banked the final buzzer beater against Colorado State, which sent the Terps into the Sweet 16. Willard himself even delivered an NSFW message before Queen hit the crucial basket.

Now Queen is adjusting to watching his former head coach leave Maryland for Villanova. Willard himself has opened up even more about his departure.

Kevin Willard addresses Maryland departure with blunt take 

Willard and Maryland left on sour terms. Willard got left without an athletic director to finalize his deal. Damon Evans bolted from Maryland to SMU. A prominent  booster even ripped Willard for causing what he called chaos. The veteran head coach has since come clean in sharing his side of the story after taking the Villanova job.

“I think some of my comments during the NCAA tournament probably could have been a little bit less abrasive,” Willard said, via ESPN Wednesday. “Unfortunately, sometimes when my passion for my program, my passion for my players comes out, I get a little excited. The only thing I'm going to say is, normal fans just don't understand what went on. … I just think it's time that everyone moved on.”

Willard added his true feeling for Maryland despite heading to ‘Nova.

“Everything I said during the press conference was because I loved Maryland. I was very passionate about my job,” Willard said. “Very simply, all I wanted to do was try to get the best for my players and best for the program.”

He then dove into his big picture vision for the Philadelphia Big East representative.

“I'm going to do the same thing here at Villanova,” he said.

Queen, meanwhile, remains committed to Maryland despite the college basketball transfer portal getting into full swing.