McNeese State basketball captured the hearts of March Madness fans by stunning Clemson 69-67. The nation then watched a jovial Will Wade celebrate with the Cowboys, all while he's reportedly leaving for North Carolina State. But Wade name-dropped Villanova in a humorous way postgame.

The Big East power is searching for its own new head coach after firing Kyle Neptune. ‘Nova clearly joined the rest of the nation in watching McNeese State's upset unfold. The 42-year-old Wade called out the program via college basketball insider John Fanta postgame.

“Villanova’s trying to buy a coach out who’s in the NCAA Tournament right now!” Wade revealed via Fanta.

One more basketball insider in Adam Zagoria provided additional context into Wade's words toward the Wildcats.

“To be clear: Will Wade did not mention anyone specifically but several coaches linked to Villanova are in the NCAA Tournament,” Zagoria shared via X.

McNeese State HC Will Wade sparks multiple fan reactions

Wade has risen as a beloved new personality in the NCAA Tournament. He never shied from expressing his enthusiasm after beating the favored Tigers.

Will Wade is very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, excited.

Wade's Cowboys team entered the Midwest regional as a 7.5-point underdog. But he got the Southland Conference champs to build an astonishing lead early (51-29 in the first half) before Clemson rallied. Still, Wade showed enough energy to win over viewers — including national media.

“Will Wade. American Gangster,” CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein posted on X.

Legendary CBB analyst for ESPN and former coach Dick Vitale praised Wade during the game. Saying “must give him lots of credit for rebuilding his career.”

Wade got ousted at LSU for NCAA recruiting violations. He spent 2017-2022 at the Baton Rouge university. He landed at McNeese in 2023 and just delivered the program's first-ever NCAA Tournament win.

“Our stuff is going to go through the roof. This changes our area. This changes everything,” Wade said after taking the win.

Wade took the win and took shots at Villanova. Now he'll look to take McNeese State to its first Sweet 16 by facing Purdue on Saturday.