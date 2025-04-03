The Miami basketball team made a big splash in the college basketball transfer portal on Thursday as they have landed a commitment from former Michigan PG Tre Donaldson. Donaldson and the Wolverines finished their season last weekend as they lost in the Sweet 16 against Auburn. Donaldson played for the Tigers before transferring to Michigan, and now Miami will be the third team that he has played for in his career.

“Miami lands Michigan transfer guard Tre Donaldson,” Kevin Sweeney said in a post. “Big backcourt addition for Jai Lucas and staff. Averaged 11.3 points and 4.1 assists this season for the Big Ten tournament champions.”

Tre Donaldson started his college basketball career at Auburn back in 2022. Donaldson spent two seasons with the Tigers before transferring to Michigan ahead of this past season. Donaldson got a decent amount playing time during his first year at Auburn as he appeared in 32 games and averaged over 10 minutes per game.

Donaldson's role got bigger during the 2023-24 as he started in 10 games and averaged just under 20 MPG. He also averaged 6.7 PPG.

This season was a big breakout year for Donaldson as he was a key player for Michigan on their run to the Sweet 16. Donaldson started in all 37 games for the Wolverines this year, and he averaged 11.3 PPG. Donaldson did go through a tough stretch during Big Ten play where he struggled with turnovers and shooting, but he stepped up in some massive spots down the stretch. Miami needs a player like that.

Donaldson is the reason why Michigan won the Big Ten Tournament as he hit a game-winner in the semifinals to lift the Wolverines over Maryland. The Terrapins took the lead with five seconds to go, but Donaldson put Michigan on top with under one second remaining.

In the Big Ten Tournament title game, Donaldson again hit a huge shot late in the game that helped Michigan earn the win, and he did the same thing in the NCAA Tournament against UCSD and Texas A&M. Donaldson lacked consistency at times this season, but he stepped up in some big moments for the Wolverines. He is great in the clutch, and this is a great pickup for the Miami basketball team.

This isn't the only transfer portal commitment that the Hurricanes have landed from the Big Ten this week. Miami also landed a commitment from Indiana transfer Malik Reneau. Jai Lucas was recently hired to be the next head coach for the Hurricanes, and he is already doing big things in the transfer portal.