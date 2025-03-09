Heading into Champ Week, Michigan basketball holds a ton of confidence, and much of it has to do with what Dusty May has brought to the program in the 2024-25 campaign.

May has a bright future ahead, but the former Florida Atlantic head coach is wasting no time building his squad up to contention in his first year at the helm, per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

“I've gotten so much unsolicited advice,” May told CBS Sports. “Hey, you're probably going to have to get on this guy a little bit or he's going to give them the calls. It's not what I want to be doing. I don't want to be complaining about calls as I'm trying to coach basketball.”

With May and the Wolverines slated to battle rival Michigan State on Sunday, the coaching similarities between May and legendary head coach Tom Izzo are being discussed as the Big Ten tournament approaches.

Michigan basketball's Dusty May is not the typical Big Ten coach

While May is not one to howl at the refs for two whole halves, that certainly doesn't take away from the qualities he's displayed that has Michigan looking like a true March contender. He's calm, collective, and he's just focused on his team playing winning basketball.

“I've never seen a head coach watch as much basketball as Dusty May,” Wolverines assistant Mike Boynton said. “I'm talking college games, high school games, Euro games, NBA, old footage, whatever. He talks to basketball coaches probably for 16 hours of his day about different ideas. He's obsessed with it, particularly offensively.”

Michigan has a difficult path to the NCAA Tournament. While nothing is set in stone until Sunday's games wrap up, it appears that the Wolverines will have a favorable matchup in their first appearance in the Big Ten bracket with the No. 2 best record in the conference.