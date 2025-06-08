Dusty May just finished up his first season as the head coach of the Michigan basketball team, and it was a good one. He led the Wolverines to a Big Ten Tournament title and Sweet 16 berth. Now, May is getting ready for year two, and he has brought in some huge transfer portal additions. One of them is former North Carolina point guard Elliot Cadeau.

Elliot Cadeu isn’t perfect in the scoring department, but his ability to facilitate and run the offense is what stood out to Dusty May. He thinks that he can bring this Michigan basketball offense to another level.

“We still didn't play at the tempo that we wanted to last year,” May said during a recent episode of the Defend The Block podcast. “The more talented we get, the more weapons we have on our roster, it makes it even more integral to have a point guard who's trying to set those guys up. We felt like from a chemistry perspective, having a true pass-first point guard would allow us to keep everyone happy. That's what Elliot does.”

Michigan does want to see Cadeau rebound the basketball better next season, but all in all, May is confident that he is going to bring a lot of opportunity to this offense with his unique skillset.

“He loves passing the ball. He loves creating offense,” May added. “We think he'll be able to generate a lot of good offense early in the clock because of his speed. We've got to get him rebounding the ball even better. He just gives us another dimension. He can only add to what these other guys do well.”

Dusty May did an outstanding job in the transfer portal last offseason, and that is a big reason why the Michigan basketball team had such a good year. The Wolverines lost a lot of good talent from that team, so May went out and reloaded with elite talent once again. He has done an outstanding job since taking over in Ann Arbor, and the future is looking bright for the Wolverines.