The Michigan basketball team made a big splash in the transfer portal on Monday as former North Carolina guard Elliot Cadeau committed to the Wolverines. Cadeau has spent each of the last two seasons with the Tar Heels, and he started in all 37 games this season. North Carolina's season ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and Cadeau decided to leave the program after the season ended.

“BREAKING: North Carolina guard transfer Elliot Cadeau has committed to Michigan, @TiptonEdits reports〽️,” On3 said in a post. “He averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 assists per game this season.”

The Michigan basketball team didn't get great guard play at times this season, so a move like this was expected. It will now be interesting to see if Tre Donaldson decides to come back for another season.