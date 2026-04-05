The Denver Nuggets know the importance of playing good basketball at this point of the season, and that's what they're doing after collecting their eighth straight win, a 136-134 overtime victory over the San Antonio Spurs. It was a battle from the beginning to the end, and several players made an impact down the stretch to get them the win.

Aaron Gordon was one of those players who got a big stop on Victor Wembanyama at the end of regulation. After the game, Gordon was asked about his will to compete and what it took to get a stop on one of the better players in the league, and he didn't say anything that Nuggets fans didn't already know about him.

“Just the desire to help my team win and be impactful out there. Nothing has changed since I've come in the league. I've always hung my hat on defense, and that's never going to change,” Gordon said.

Gordon has always been the Swiss Army Knife for the Nuggets, and he can fit in wherever they need him. He finished the game with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists, while also playing key defense.

With the win, the Nuggets are only a half-game back from taking the No. 3 seed from the Los Angeles Lakers, but they don't own the tiebreaker. That means the Nuggets will have to finish the season with a better record than the Lakers if they want the No. 3 seed.

With the latest injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, there is a good chance that the Nuggets could pass them in the standings. The Lakers finish the season against the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, and Utah Jazz.

As for the Nuggets, they finish with the Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies, Thunder, and Spurs.