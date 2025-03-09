The No. 8 Michigan State basketball program came away with a dominant 79-62 win over No. 17 Michigan on Senior Day, but at the end of the game, the two teams got into an altercation at half court, and Tom Izzo chalked it down as a typical rivalry moment.

“If everybody's out there hugging and kissing, it wouldn't be a rivalry,” Tom Izzo said, via Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal. “I don't get mad when they call me an angry midget.”

Michigan basketball head coach Dusty May was confused by the reaction from Michigan State. His team was standing at half court when the Michigan State players took issue, seemingly with the Wolverines standing on the Spartans logo. May believed that was not disrespectful, as Michigan State was shooting free throws and the game was still going on. It is not surprising to see May back his team, and he did make it known that he and his team did not take issue with the ovations for the seniors. His team was seemingly unaware that Michigan State seniors typically kiss the logo when they are subbed out, according to his words.

It is clear that Izzo is not stressing too much about it. He of course, is a seasoned coach and used to seeing heated moments like this in the rivalry with Michigan. This incident likely is nothing he has not seen before.

Both teams will move on to get ready for the Big Ten tournament this week, and it will be interesting to see if these two teams run into each other once again.

With the win over Michigan, Michigan State improves to 26-5 on the season, going 17-3 in conference play and winning the Big Ten regular season. The Spartans will now try to win the conference tournament as well before trying to add a third championship in the NCAA Tournament. For now, Izzo and his team can celebrate the dominant performance and win on Senior Day.