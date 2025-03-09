Dusty May's No. 17 Michigan basketball team lost on the road to No. 8 Michigan State on the road on Sunday, and in the final seconds, there was an altercation between the two teams, with the Spartans seemingly taking issue with the Wolverines players standing on the logo at half court. May seemed confused as to why Michigan State took issue with it, as the Spartans were shooting free throws and the game was still ongoing.

“I didn't know there was a tradition where they're shooting a free throw and we have guys standing at half court that there's not a tradition that we can't stand at half court as the game's going on, so I'm not familiar with that one. Is that a tradition?” Dusty May said, via Awful Announcing.

Michigan head coach Dusty May on the half-court altercation at Michigan State. 🏀🎙️pic.twitter.com/LKOVbVCnmo https://t.co/SYbsz1lstk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

May was then asked if his Michigan basketball team took issue with the lengthy pauses to honor the Michigan State seniors, and he firmly said no, saying that those players earned that moment. May was seemingly unaware of the tradition in which Michigan State seniors kiss the logo after getting subbed out, but he reiterated that he does not believe his team did anything wrong or disrespectful in the waning seconds.

“Oh yeah, yeah, no problem with that,” May said. “Obviously it took longer than any 10 F2 timeout, whatever the case. It took a while, but we're fine with that. They've earned the right for that. The seniors have poured their hearts out. As far as whatever happened, I didn't, are we not allowed to stand at half court when they're shooting a free throw? Oh you are, okay. Yeah, so they walked up and, I mean, look, they earned the right to rub our noses in. It is what it is. We have to play better, we have to get tougher, and so we move on and we gotta compete for another championship this week.”

May and the Wolverines will move on to try to take the Big Ten tournament after finishing the regular season with a 22-9 record. It should be May's first of many Big Ten tournaments, and he hopes to take the title.