The Michigan State basketball team landed its second transfer portal commitment of the offseason on Friday. Samford transfer Trey Fort is coming to play for Tom Izzo and the Spartans after spending the past three years at three different schools. Fort has had an interesting path throughout college, but he has a lot of potential to be successful at Michigan State.

“NEWS: Samford transfer guard Trey Fort has committed to Michigan State, he tells @On3sports,” Joe Tipton said in a post. “The 6-4 senior averaged 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game this season. Shot nearly 38% from three.”

Trey Fort started his career back in 2020 at UT Martin. He played for the Skyhawks for just one season before going the JUCO route. Fort attended Howard College after leaving UT Martin.

Fort ended up transferring to Mississippi State for the 2023-24 season, and he ended up averaging 5.0 points per game, 1.8 rebounds per game and 0.5 assists per game. After just one season with the Bulldogs, he was back in the college basketball transfer portal, and he ended up at a different Bulldogs program.

Samford was Fort's fourth stop during his college career, and it was another short one. He did have his best season last year as he was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs after averaging 14.6 PPG. He also averaged 4.0 RPG and 1.4 APG.

This is a big get for Tom Izzo and the Michigan State basketball team. The Spartans just finished up a great season as they won the Big Ten regular season title, and they earned a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Michigan State made a run to the Elite Eight, but they ended up losing to Auburn.

Michigan State did end up losing some good talent from last year's team, and Izzo knows that they need to reload if they are going to have another successful season.

Trey Fort is the second commitment that the Michigan State basketball team has landed as FAU transfer Kaleb Glenn is coming to East Lansing as well. Both should be big additions to the team.