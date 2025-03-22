In a marvelous opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the Big Ten, Michigan State basketball survived a tough game against Bryant on Friday, and moves on to play under-seeded New Mexico in the Round of 32. Tom Izzo discussed the Spartans' upcoming matchup against the Lobos, and head coach Richard Pitino, via NCAA March Madness on X, formerly Twitter.

“Good coach,” Izzo said. “Another team that has some size inside. It's a good team, and I think they beat a very good Marquette team. Those guys play hard as hell too, so when we break down the film I'm sure we're going to find out (Donovan) Dent is a hell of a player. He gets in the paint. I think he had a few more turnovers than he normally has tonight. But he makes things happen. A big kid inside that's good. That's a good team. I don't think you win the number of game, I mean they beat UCLA, they beat USC.. Those teams beat us.”

Though Michigan State has seen better competition than the Lobos all season, Izzo is not downplaying Sunday's matchup in the slightest. He's quite familiar with his current competitors.

“I know Richard, and I know Rick,” Izzo continued. “Damn family's ruining my life here.”

Izzo and the Spartans overcame tough first-round battle against Bryant to ultimately win 87-62, but a mere five-point lead at the half helped the squad realize that no game is going to come easy in this bracket. Clearly, Izzo realizes the daunting challenge ahead with the Pitinos (especially Richard), after seeing New Mexico's 75-66 upset of Marquette on Friday night.

Michigan State basketball could potentially run into Rick Pitino

The tournament has been full of disappointment from various favorites. But as always, there's been no shortage of excitement from a few teams that entered the 68-team field underrated and with a chip on their shoulder. March Madness also is graced with a vintage coaching matchup between Rick Pitino and John Calipari on Saturday.

So far, Michigan State appears to be a national championship contender, as well as St. John's, both reminding the basketball community why they earned No. 2 seeds on Selection Sunday. The Johnnies dominated Omaha 83-53 in the West Region, and face Arkansas on Saturday with a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on the line.

Izzo and Rick wouldn't meet until the Final Four, but it's a safe argument that both Michigan State and St. John's paths could be heading in that very direction.