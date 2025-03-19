I'm sure that over the last 72 hours, ever since the NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed, you've made a concerted effort to inbreathiate as much March Madness content as possible. What you've likely noticed is that the majority of that content leads you to the same place… where Duke, Auburn or Florida is being picked as the 2025 National Champion. However, this piece of content here not only delivers you not one, not two, not three, but four subtle and totally unnecessary Glass Onion references in the intro alone, but also an outside the box selection of the Michigan State Spartans as the 2025 NCAA Tournament winner.

Admittedly, I do not boast the greatest track record when it comes to picking NCAA Tournament winners. Despite the fact that I've covered college basketball in some form or fashion for most of my adult life, just like Benoit Blanc stinks at playing Among Us, I'm no typically good when it comes to selecting the eventual National Champion.

Over the last 20 NCAA Tournaments, I have only correctly predicted the title winner five times — 2005 North Carolina, 2007 Florida, 2012 Kentucky, 2019 Virginia and 2024 UConn — and not a single one of these teams had pre-tournament odds north of +650. It's not as if I had to go out on a limb to make any of those selections, though I suppose given Virginia's Round 1 collapse the year prior, that one did involve something of a leap of faith. However, the Spartans enter the 2025 tourney with +2500 odds, proving that I am, at least on occasion, willing to stick my neck out there.

The last time I picked Sparty to win the National Title was back in 2016. You may remember that Michigan State, a 2-seed, was bounced out in Round 1 by Middle Tennessee that year, busting my bracket quicker than Blanc solved the murder mystery that Miles Bron set up for The Disruptors. So why is it that this time around I believe that Sparty's tournament run will last longer than just 40 minutes? Would it be dumb if I said it was because Bryant doesn't have a player on their roster with a name built for March like Giddy Potts, or is that so dumb it's brilliant?

Seasoned Spartans poised to bring Michigan State to promised land

The number one thing that gives me faith in a Michigan State title pick this spring comes from this quote from Tom Izzo, who has obviously seen a whole lot of high level basketball over the last 30 years.

“I'm trying to keep the culture of togetherness together even more than I did before,” Izzo told CBS Sports' Matt Norlander. “And this group is different. What this team has done for me is it's given me faith that camaraderie, togetherness, trusting each other, believing in each other, pulling for each other. I think it's here a little bit more than in some places.”

It makes sense that this particular group — one that Izzo acknowledges is “not the most talented” group in the country — would help restore his belief in these principals that often pave the way for high level success. This veteran-laden group is one that does not have prototypical star power, but seven of their ten rotation players were around last season. Four of those seven were on the team during the 2022-23 season. The only newcomers are freshman Jase Richardson — more on him in a second — Frankie Fidler and Szymon Zapala, and Fidler and Zapala have a combined nine years of college hoops experience under their belts.

Put all of these guys together and you have a team in which nobody averages more than 27 minutes or 13 points per game. Everyone has a role, everyone occupies their role at a high level, and yes, I do believe that matters more than star power.

Michigan State freshman Jase Richardson ready for March spotlight

Let me remind you, the last time Michigan State won a National Title, freshman guard Jason Richardson came off the bench to give Sparty a boost for 15 minutes a game, and now, 25 years later, it's his son Jase who may end up becoming a household name with an extended stay in the NCAA Tournament.

Since Richardson was inserted into the Spartans starting lineup on February 8th against Oregon — a game in which he throttled the Ducks for a season-high 29 points — the talented freshman has averaged a team-high 17.3 points and hit a scalding hot 42 percent of his three-point attempts, giving Michigan State a much-needed scoring punch and threat from distance. Sparty is 9-2 in those 11 games, and Richardson has scored in double-digits in every outing.

Now typically, Michigan State can get the job done by grinding out wins over their opponents, but there is going to come a time when at least for a few minutes, the Spartans are going to need to be able to go shot for shot with somebody. Putting that heavy of a burden on the shoulders of the 18-year-old Richardson may be a lot to ask, but with his pedigree and talent, he may be ready.

Tom Izzo thrives in the month of March

You certainly don't need me to tell you that Tom Izzo is a college basketball legend. He's proven that time and time again over his last three decades coaching in East Lansing. But this season could very well end up being the crowning achievement in the career of a man who was already inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame nine years ago.

So don't be surprised if it's the team led by the man who used to put his players in football pads during practices and treats every game like it's a battle that emerges victorious from this 68-team battle royal. Izzo will have his Spartans ready for war, with knives out and beaks bloody, ready to go in for the kill against anyone who dares to step in their path to a 2025 National Title.