The Michigan State Spartans will battle the Michigan Wolverines on Friday at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. It's a battle of the Great Lake State as we continue our college basketball odds series with a Michigan State-Michigan prediction and pick.

This battle between Michigan State and Michigan is a massive rivalry that spans generations. Remarkably, the schools have played one another 193 times over the decades. Michigan leads the all-time series 97-90. Yet, Michigan State is 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Wolverines, including a 4-1 mark over five games at the Crisler Center. Michigan State won the last battle 73-63 at the Crisler Center last February.

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan State rocked Purdue earlier this week, showing how strong of a team they are and what they are capable of. Significantly, it was another milestone for coach Tom Izzo, who now held the record for most wins in the Big Ten. The Spartans are having a solid season and continue to play well. They certainly have the star power to keep that party going.

Jaden Atkins leads the way with 13.1 points per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the floor, including 28.6 percent from beyond the arc. However, he has struggled over the past two games, managing just 10 points maximum in each game while shooting just 33 percent from the field. Jase Richardson has also been solid, averaging 10.4 points per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the field, including 39.3 percent from the triples. Also, he had 12 points in his last game while shooting 3 for 6 from the field. Tre Holloman averages 8.4 points per game while shooting 37.6 percent. Likewise, Coen Carr is averaging 8.2 points per game while shooting 62.5 percent from the field.

Michigan State had strong defense in its last battle with Michigan. Therefore, the playbook will be to close out and not let the Wolverines have any space to shoot. Once they do that, it will give them the momentum they need to take over the game.

Michigan State will cover the spread if Atkins, Richardson, and Holloman can produce by hitting their shots. Then, they must not make mistakes and not allow easy shots.

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Wolverines are having a good season, going 20-5 to start things. Amazingly, they have continued to produce regardless of the opponent and are making a case for themselves in the NCAA Tournament this season. Before that happens, they must tackle Michigan State, and they have the players to do it.

Vladislav Goldin leads the way with 15.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 64 percent from the floor, including 45 percent from the three-point line. Also, he had 20 points in his last game while shooting 9 for 14 from the field. Danny Wolf is another good player, averaging 12.9 points and 10 rebounds per game while shooting 51.7 percent from the hardwood. He has also had five straight games with double figures. Tre Donaldson averages 12.7 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field, including 40.5 percent from the triples. Yet, he struggled in his last game and will need to do better. Roddy Gayle Jr. averages 10.8 points per game and will also be an additional weapon.

The Wolverines need to find their shooting touch to beat the Spartans. Furthermore, they must figure out how to win the board battle and prevent Michigan State from getting second-chance opportunities.

Michigan will cover the spread if their top players, including Goldin, Wolf, and Donaldson, can all find their stride and hit their shots. Then, they must win the tough battles down low.

Final Michigan State-Michigan Prediction & Pick

Michigan State is 16-9 against the spread, while Michigan is 12-13. Moreover, Michigan State is 5-2 against the spread on the road, while Michigan is 6-6 against the spread at home. Michigan State is 10-4-1 against the spread on the road, while Michigan is 6-6 against the spread at home. Michigan State is 10-4 against the spread when facing the Big Ten, while Michigan is 5-9 against the spread when facing the Big Ten.

Michigan is having an amazing season. But are they ready to beat the Spartans? That remains to be seen. Yet, I do see this being a close game, and Michigan State will have the experience needed to win this one on the road. I can see them covering the spread.

Final Michigan State-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Michigan State +3.5 (-110)