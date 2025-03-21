The Michigan basketball program escaped the first round of the NCAA Tournament after a nail-biting victory over UC San Diego. It was one of the best games during the first day of March Madness. UC San Diego's Tyler McGhie missed a last-second three-pointer that would have forced overtime. In the victory, Michigan accomplished a feat not seen in 39 years.

Michigan pulled off a rare feat with Thursday's victory over UC San Diego. They became the first Division-I team since the 1986 Bradley Braves to win 13 games by four points or less in a season, per Zach Shaw of 247Sports.

The Wolverines are 13-4 in those games this season. They have won their last 11 games that were decided by such a small margin.

Michigan entered the game as heavy favorites over the underdog in UC San Diego.

UC San Diego moved up from Division II in 2020. The Tritons have not wasted much time becoming a serious program. They won 30 games this season, including Big West regular-season and tournament titles.

Those victories earned them an automatic NCAA Tournament bid.

Recapping Michigan basketball's three-point victory over UC San Diego during March Madness

UC San Diego gave Michigan everything they could handle in the second half.

Wolverines head coach Dusty May expressed how impressed he was by their opponent on Thursday.

“We knew they were going to make a run,” May said. “They just keep coming at you, keep coming at you. They believe, as well. They have older guys. Man, they put on a performance in the second half.”

Vladislav Goldin led the way for the Wolverines, logging 14 points and seven rebounds in his 28 minutes played.

Michigan also got good contributions from guard Tre Donaldson. After the game, he admitted it may have been a good thing to play a close game in the first round.

“This tournament throws so many things at you,” Donaldson said. “These games aren’t going to be all lopsided. They might be tight like we were today. You never know. We’ve been in games like that all year through the Big Ten. We just find a way to win. That’s the biggest thing in this tournament.”

Michigan now gets a short breather before taking on the No. 4 seed Texas A&M on Saturday.