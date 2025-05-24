The NC State Wolfpack might have a change in plans after adding Darrion Williams, impacting their approach towards PJ Haggerty.

Williams announced his transfer to the Wolfpack on May 22, per On3 insider Joe Tipton. This ends his time with the Texas Tech Red Raiders after two seasons, averaging 13 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game after 68 appearances.

As a result, the Red Raiders might change course when it comes to their intentions with Haggerty, who shined as one of the best stars in the AAC.

“NC State is no longer expected to pursue Memphis transfer PJ Haggerty following the addition of Darrion Williams,” a source told Tipton.

What lies ahead for NC State after adding Darrion Williams

If the NC State Wolfpack do intend on moving on from pursuing PJ Haggerty, it is clear they are committing to Darrion Williams as their key player in the offseason.

Haggerty stands out as one of the best players in the country. He dominated as the top scoring option for Tulsa and Memphis in his first two years, winning conference awards left and right. Whoever gets him in the portal will get a major boost to their squad.

Williams played a crucial role in helping the Red Raiders make a deep run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They reached the Elite Eight before falling to the Florida Gators, who went on to win the national championship.

Williams will make the effort to help the Wolfpack get back on track. After reaching the Final Four in 2024, they significantly regressed as they failed to have a winning season in 2025.

NC State finished with a 12-19 overall record, having gone 5-15 in ACC Play. They averaged 69.6 points on 42.5% shooting from the field, including 32.2% from beyond the arc. However, they gave up 70.4 points per game, losing by a margin of 0.8 points per contest.