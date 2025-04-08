Florida basketball is back on top with Walter Clayton Jr. spearheading this national title run. Clayton did more than shoot the lights out throughout the Final Four run. He delivered a classy gesture after beating Houston in emotional fashion.

Emanuel Sharp of Houston botched his final shot attempt as time ran out. The Gators leaped to the air inside the Alamo Dome to celebrate the 65-63 win. But as Florida and head coach Todd Golden celebrated, a jubilant Clayton walked over to console Sharp — as the UH star buried his face in disbelief. Bleacher Report called it “true sportsmanship” once the moment got captured.

Emanuel Sharp is consoled by teammates, along with Walter Clayton Jr., following the finish. pic.twitter.com/3P02ixnVoB — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 8, 2025

Clayton established himself as the most consistent shooter on the floor throughout the tourney. The Gators star even hit a feat not seen since Larry Bird on Saturday. This time, he delivered the classy gesture on a night that got defensive and physical. But also on a night Florida needed to dig deep to close March Madness.

Walter Clayton Jr., Florida overcame massive Houston deficit

The Cougars jumped to a 42-30 lead in the second half in front of a UH crowd that didn't travel far for the game. The historic San Antonio venue was rocking with a sea of red and white from the fans east of the Final Four venue.

Clayton, though, showed a relentless selfless side to ignite the Gators. He dished the assist on the Alex Condon dunk that sparked the Florida rally. The guard followed by making both his free throws.

Florida then drew within 45-42 before UH built the lead back to six. Clayton, though, hit a contested layup then free throw at the 7:54 mark to tie things up at 48.

Clayton never stopped attacking the basket. He placed one more layup attempt inside the net — cutting the lead to 51-50. He tied it up again with the subsequent free throw.

The Cougars continued to chip away and tried everything to put Florida away. Houston led 60-57 until Clayton buried a three-pointer with 3:14 to go. That was the last points of the night for the sharpshooter.

Will Richard took over as Florida's top scorer with 18 points. Condon dropped 12 points. Houston bottled Clayton Jr. to 11, but still left the arena impactful for the 2024-25 national champions. And ending a near two decade title dry spell in Gainesville.