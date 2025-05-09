Women's college basketball fans have been caught up in the commotion surrounding former Notre Dame women's basketball teammates Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo and their heated confrontation. WNBA legend Sue Bird jumped into the conversation, sharing her thoughts on the escalating issue on an episode of her podcast, A Touch More.

Bird and retired soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe, her co-host and fiancée, were discussing the WNBA's preseason game between the Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings taking place at Notre Dame's Purcell Pavilion. They then got into the verbal altercation Miles and Hidalgo had in the tunnel during that contest, which a fan recorded.

“Hannah brought the finger guns!” Rapinoe began.

“I would just like to say, if TCU and Notre Dame do not play a game [this upcoming season], they need to schedule a game as soon as possible,” Bird then declared. “As soon as possible. Everybody wants to see it. Please.”

Rapinoe added a “home and away” to Bird's request, asking the NCAA for two matchups, before detailing her own thoughts.

The 39-year-old explained how badly she wanted to know what was said between the two potential teammates-turned-rivals, echoing most of the public's feelings about the pair's conversation.

“I saw a lot of this,” Rapinoe continued, mimicking the hand gestures that the pair was seen making toward each other in the video. “I saw, ‘You're getting it twisted,' I saw backing up, I just … I don't know what I saw.

“I am not a lip reader, so I don't know what I saw. I want more of it, though. I need to know exactly what happened. I need to know what was said,” Rapinoe said.

Sue Bird disappointingly replied, “Well, we're never going to know,” which Rapinoe repeated before also agreeing with the four-time WNBA champion's overall feelings on the drama-filled moment.

“Honestly, I loved it. [And] I loved that they were doing it in the tunnel area where all the fans are.”

Fans noticed the rift between the standouts when Miles decided to transfer to TCU after the Fighting Irish's earlier-than-desired March Madness exit. The duo tried to downplay and dismiss any chatter online about their sour relationship before the video of them went viral.

Schedules for the 2025-26 NCAA season have already been set, but there's been a large outcry from fans to throw in a last-minute change and add a Notre Dame-TCU faceoff. While that outcome seems unlikely, fans can keep their fingers crossed that the building tension will come to a head in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.