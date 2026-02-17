The No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels basketball program just landed a five-star commit in Dylan Mingo. It appears Mingo is bringing all the confidence to Chapel Hill, as he recently compared himself to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cade Cunningham.

While appearing as a guest on ESPN's “First Take,” the incoming freshman point guard was asked who he models his game after. Mingo immediately named Gilgeous-Alexander, claiming he has many of the same “characteristics” as the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar. He also named Cunningham, as Mingo's size is similar to that of the Detroit Pistons' guard.

“I would probably say Shai. Just like, watching so much of his film and, you know, he's not as quick, but I think we have a lot of the same characteristics that are similar to our games… Cade Cunningham, just because of how much of a big guard he is.”

If Dylan Mingo truly plays like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cade Cunningham, then North Carolina may have just landed the top player in the nation. As a five-star recruit, he is already deemed one of the best players coming out of high school. 247 Sports has him ranked as the No. 8 player in the country for the 2026 class.

He will be a great addition to the Tar Heels next season and should provide the program with a strong backcourt for the 2026-27 campaign. Until then, North Carolina is focusing on wrapping up the current season. With just six games remaining, the team hopes to remain in the mix of the ACC rankings to give itself a strong chance in the Conference Tournament.