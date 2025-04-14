The North Carolina Tar Heels made a solid addition from the transfer portal with former Alabama forward Jarin Stevenson joining the squad.

Stevenson announced his transfer to the Tar Heels on Sunday, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony. He left the Crimson Tide after two seasons, having been in and out of the team's starting lineup throughout his stint. When he entered the portal, he had a “Do Not Contact” tag to his name, according to 247Sports' Travis Branham.

Standing at 6-foot-11, 215 pounds, Stevenson averaged 5.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game over the past two years. This past year saw him make 22 starts in 37 games, putting up 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds.

What's next for North Carolina after adding Jarin Stevenson

It's a notable addition for the North Carolina Tar Heels to make as they continue retooling their roster through recruiting and the transfer portal.

The Tar Heels' run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament came to an end when they lost 71-64 to the Ole Miss Rebels in the Round of 64. This was after they beat San Diego State 95-68 in the First Four to begin the tourney.

North Carolina finished with a 23-14 overall record, having gone 13-7 in ACC Play. They averaged 80.7 points on 47.5% shooting from the field, including 35.6% from beyond the arc. As a result, they got past opponents by a margin of 6.1 points per game.

RJ Davis led the squad with numbers of 17.2 points, 3.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds. He had shooting splits of 41.3% overall and 35.4% from downtown. Ian Jackson came next with 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds, Seth Trimble put up 11.6 points and five rebounds, while Elliot Cadeau provided 9.4 points, 6.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

The Tar Heels look to return to their great heights of championship contention, last doing so in 2022. After a few early exits since, the 2025-26 will look to be pivotal for the program.