After Notre Dame women's basketball and TCU squared off, the latter will be advancing to the Elite Eight. Following the loss, it has raised questions regarding point guard Olivia Miles.

She is technically able to declare for the WNBA Draft. However, Miles can stay with Notre Dame women's basketball if she chooses to. That extra COVID-19 year does wonders for players.

Especially with a player like Hannah Hildalgo, it makes it more intriguing for a decision. Still, Miles doesn't know what the future holds.

“I have no idea, I have literally no idea,” Miles said via Tyler Horka of On3 Sports. “I need to make a few calls.”

Plenty of players on both the men's and women's sides don't have much idea about declaring for their respective drafts. They are focused on what is in front of them.

Considering that Paige Bueckers is likely the consensus No. 1 pick, Miles could be within the pick 2-6 range. As a result, she could stay in school to increase her draft stock.

If not, teams will be locked in on drafting Miles to their respective organization. After all, the Fighting Irish endured a painful loss. Miles wasn't likely thinking about her future at that precise moment.

Olivia Miles's future with Notre Dame women's basketball is uncertain

The point guard's comments are rather interesting. She'll likely weigh her options before making a decision. However, Miles will need to decide fast.

The WNBA Draft is on April 14 and there is a deadline to be eligible. Still, the Fighting Irish guard can declare for the draft, and then re-enroll in her university.

A plethora of players have done that on the men's side. Most recently, Arizona basketball guard Caleb Love declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. After not being drafted, he maintained his eligibility with the NCAA and went back.

The same situation could happen with Miles. She could declare for the WNBA Draft but have Notre Dame women's basketball as a fallback option.

Playing with Hildalgo again could be mutually beneficial. The latter is becoming an elite defensive guard, with a well-rounded offensive game.

Miles is orchestrating the offense. After all, they won the ACC regular season championship and secured a three-seed in the NCAA tournament.

Although the Notre Dame women's basketball season ended with a disappointment, it could be time to run it back once more. Miles would have that extra year of eligibility if she chooses to use it.

If not, WNBA teams will continue their research and hope to land her in the 2025 WNBA Draft.