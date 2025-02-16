Ohio State basketball coach Jake Diebler is feeling the pain of losing to the school's most bitter rival. Ohio State dropped a tough Big Ten game to Michigan on Sunday, 86-83.

“I'm angry, frustrated, disappointed. This game means a ton, it's not just another game. I'm not going to walk that back just because we didn't win it,” Diebler said afterwards, per Sports Illustrated.

Diebler is in his first full season at Ohio State, and Michigan has another first-year coach with Dusty May. Both coaches are fighting for NCAA tournament berths. Michigan is actually first in the Big Ten conference this year, and more likely to make the Big Dance.

With the loss, Ohio State falls to 15-11 overall, and 7-8 in the Big Ten.

Ohio State basketball is going through a tough season

The Buckeyes are in need of some wins to make the NCAA Tournament. Following the Michigan loss, the team just doesn't have too many opportunities left to get more quality wins.

Ohio State has just five conference games left. None of the teams left on the schedule are ranked, so the opportunity is there for the club to run the table. The squad likely needs to win all five in order to make the tournament, although there is a little wiggle room. 19 wins in the Big Ten might be just enough to make it in. The club could also pick up wins in the Big Ten tournament.

Ohio State basketball has really dealt with some heartbreaking defeats in conference play. The Buckeyes lost five conference games this season by just one possession. They include contests against: Purdue, Indiana, Oregon, Wisconsin and now Michigan.

Diebler got the job in Columbus after the school decided to part ways with Chris Holtmann last year. Diebler worked as an assistant under Holtmann, before getting the full-time job last offseason. He's never been a head basketball coach in college before serving as the interim coach last season.

Getting to the NCAA tournament in his first full-time season would be a huge boost for Diebler. Diebler led the Buckeyes to the NIT in 2023-24. Ohio State last made the NCAA tournament in 2022, losing in the Round of 32. The school hasn't made a Final Four in more than a decade.

Ohio State next plays Northwestern on Thursday. Diebler will have to shake off this loss quickly in order to get the team ready to play.