Ever since the Ole Miss basketball team beat Georgia on a game-winner and a victory over Mississippi State, the program has lost five straight, including Saturday's 79-68 defeat to the Texas Longhorns. As the Ole Miss basketball team is led by head coach Chris Beard, there was a little extra personal touch to the contest as he used to coach the Texas program from 2021 to 2023.

As expected, the Austin, Texas crowd was irate and showing their rowdiness to Beard, who has been coaching the Rebels since 2023. Beard would be asked after the loss about the reactions from the Longhorns fans, but downplayed it, saying that he “really didn't notice it,” though it was a “great home crowd” for Texas.

“No coaching speak, I really didn't notice it. Thought it was a great home crowd for basketball on Saturday in Austin, Texas,” Beard said, according to Zach Dimmitt of Longhorns on Sports Illustrated. “Did hear a few things from the student section, entering the floor and leaving the floor, but no different than the things you hear at other great home court advantages around the country.

“So, certainly not trying to avoid the question, but I was pretty locked in. But I've always been like, really never noticed anything with the crowd. I think it's one of my strengths,” Beard continued after the game.

Chris Beard said that he “really didn’t notice” the boos from the Texas fans. “I did hear a few things from the student section entering the floor and leaving the floor.” pic.twitter.com/u2e27N291N — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) February 7, 2026

The college basketball world could take that a few different ways, one being that the reactions got to him, or the more likely one, being that he was truly “locked in” to the game as he said. There's no denying he needed to be with Ole Miss struggling as the team is now 11-12, 3-7 in SEC play, as the program looks to break the skid on Wednesday against Alabama.