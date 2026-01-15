Oxford, Miss., is celebrating another win over Georgia. This time Ole Miss basketball pulled the upset against the No. 21 Bulldogs off a tip-in.

Patton Pinkins became the Rebel at the right place at the right time. Pinkins, jumping from the SEC logo, pushed the ball in to seal the 97-95 overtime win. The Rebels mobbed each other afterwards on Georgia's home floor.

OLE MISS HITS THE TIP-IN GAME-WINNER AT THE BUZZER OVER NO. 21 GEORGIA IN OT 🤯 @OleMissMBB pic.twitter.com/SapcwxhzbD — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 15, 2026

Their football team knocked off a favored Georgia team just 13 days ago. Now Rebels basketball hands Georgia fans another reason to feel detested about Ole Miss.

Ole Miss basketball upset over Georgia big for Chris Beard

The school locked in Chris Beard with an extension amid Texas A&M showing interest nine months ago.

Beard repays them with Wednesday's result on the road. Although Beard led Ole Miss to wins over Alabama and Kentucky before. Only this time the Rebels end an 0-2 start against nationally ranked foes.

His Rebels started fast in the first 10:50 of the opening half — leading 20-10 right away. Malik Dia nailed a 15-foot jumper to build the 10-point lead.

The hosts, however, took a 29-28 lead off a Jeremiah Wilkinson step back jump shot. Georgia then increased the lead to 40-34 late. AJ Storr hit a late free throw to end the half down 40-35.

Pinkins sparked the second half scoring for Ole Miss through a 23-foot jumper. Storr hit a driving layup with 17 seconds left to eventually force the extra period.

Storr dropped 27 points off the bench to lead the Rebels. He's the same guy who arrived with the “flameout” label in exiting Kansas for Oxford. Pinkins scored 18 to finish second — but scored the most meaningful basket against a previous 14-2 team. Travis Perry added 14 points as a reserve while Ilias Kamardine scored 13.