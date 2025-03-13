ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the second round of the SEC Tournament as Arkansas faces Ole Miss. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arkansas-Ole Miss prediction and pick.

Akrnasas is 20-12 on the year, and went 8-10 in the conference play this year. That would place them as the nine seed in the SEC tournament. As the nine-seed, they would play in the first round of the SEC tournament. Arkansas would face South Carolina in that first round game. Arkansas dominated early, taking a 17-point lead at halftime. Arkansas would extend the lead to 20, but South Carolina would make a comeback. They would be down just one with under five minutes to play, but Arkansas would hold on to win the game 72-68.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss finished the regular season at 21-10, with a 10-8 conference record. That earned them the eight seed and a first round bye in the SEC tournament. They opened the year 15-2, including an Ole Miss win over Alabama. Ole Miss would then lose four of the next five before winning three straight. They would then drop three in a row, but ended the season winning two of three. In their last game, they faced Florida. Florida took the early lead, and would never give it up. They led by seven at the end of the first half, and would go on to defeat Ole Miss 90-71.

Arkansas lost the only meeting with Ole Miss this year, falling 73-66 earlier this year. The winner of this game will face Auburn.

Here are the Arkansas-Ole Miss College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

SEC Tournament Odds: Arkansas-Rutgers Odds

Arkansas: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +130

Ole Miss: -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Ole Miss

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: SEC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas is ranked 40th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 74th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 17th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Arkansas has been solid on offense this year. They are 82nd in the nation in point per game while sitting 86th in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have shot well inside. Arkansas is 64th in the nation in two-point percentage this year.

Adou Thiero leads the way for Arkansas. He is the team leader in points, rebounds, and steals this year. Thiero comes into the game with 15.6 points per game while adding six rebounds and 1.7 steals. He also has 1.9 assists per game this year.

Meanwhile, DJ Wagner leads the team in assists this year. He comes in with 3.5 assists per game while adding 11.1 points per game, 2.8 rebounds and one steal. He is joined by Johnell Davis who is scoring 11.1 points per game while adding 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss comes in ranked 27th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 27th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 29th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Ole Miss has been better on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 67th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 126th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Ole Miss is sixth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. Ole Miss takes care of the ball well, sitting second in the nation in turnovers, while also sitting 32nd in opponent turnovers per game this year.

Ole Miss is led by Sean Pedulla who leads the team in points, assists, and steals this year. He comes in with 15.1 points per game while adding 3.7 assists, and 1.8 steals. Further, he has 3.6 rebounds per game this year. Matthew Murrell has also been solid this year. He is scoring 10.9 points per game while adding 3.5 rebounds, two assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Finally, Dre Davis comes in with 10.4 points per game while adding 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and one block per game.

In the frontcourt, Malik Dia leads the team in rebounding this year. He comes in with 5.6 rebounds per game while adding 10.4 points and 1.1 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Jaemyn Brakefield. Brakefield comes into the game with 11.2 points per game, while also adding 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this year.

Final Arkansas-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

While both teams have been solid on the offensive end of the court, Ole Miss has been better. Still, Arkansas has been much better on the defensive end of the court. They are 127th in the nation in opponent points per game and 62nd in opponent shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Ole Miss is 159th in opponent points per game while sitting 174th in opponent shooting efficiency. This should be a close game, but take the extra points with Arkansas.

Final Arkansas-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Arkansas + 3.5 (-120)