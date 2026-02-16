Providence basketball and St. John's recently had a good game against each other, but there were also some extracurricular things that happened during the contest. A fight broke out that led to several of the players being ejected, and some of them will be suspended.

Duncan Powell is one of the players from Providence who will be suspended for three games after he committed a flagrant 2 foul on St. John's star Bryce Hopkins.

Powell recently apologized on social media for his actions.

“I just wanna apologize to the PC fans and PC community. i also wanna apologize to my coaches and teammates for how i handled my fatigue during our past Game. didn’t mean to intentionally hurt anybody, i could’ve went bout things a different way. appreciate all the support i’ve been getting all year from the PC community and that’s something yall should never deserve to see. That’s not me and never will be me. #5,” Jones wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Jamier Jones was also a part of the brawl and was ejected. He was one of the first players to come out and apologize, and was not suspended for the fight.

“My actions during the game versus SJU was not Christ-like and I apologize to the PC community and my teammates. I let my pride get in the way of mirroring my faith. I have learned some valuable lessons and will do better moving forward,” Powell wrote on X.

Providence's next game will be against DePaul on Feb. 21.