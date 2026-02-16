Providence took a 79-69 loss to St. John's on Saturday. While there was some quality play on the court, the story of the game will be the brawl that broke out between the two teams in the second half. This led to multiple players being ejected and some seeing suspensions.

Now, one of the players for Providence who was involved, Jamier Jones, is taking to X, formerly Twitter, to apologize for his actions in the brawl.

“i just wanna apologize to the PC fans and PC community. i also wanna apologize to my coaches and teammates for how i handled my fatigue during our past Game. didn’t mean to intentionally hurt anybody, i could’ve went bout things a different way. appreciate all the support i’ve been getting all year from the PC community and that’s something yall should never deserve to see. That’s not me and never will be me. #5,” Jones posted on X.

Jones was one of three players for Providence who were ejected, and came after the brawl. He was called for a Flagrant 2 foul on St. John's Zuby Ejiofor, leading to his ejection. Duncan Powell's hard fall started all of the escapades of the game, and Powell has been suspended for three total games.

Jones does not look like he will serve a suspension for his role in the ejections.

Providence has dropped six of its last eight games now and is 11-15 on the season. They will return to the court on Saturday on the road against DePaul