The Big East has announced the punishment for Providence Friars senior forward Duncan Powell for his role in Saturday's fight that erupted in the second half of the game against the No. 17 St. John's Red Storm at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

“The BIG EAST Conference has announced that Providence's Duncan Powell has been suspended for two games in addition to the automatic one-game suspension mandated by NCAA rules for fighting during Providence's contest against St. John's on Feb. 14,” the league's statement read (via its official website).

Powell was one of the six players thrown out from the contest following the fracas, which started when he committed a dangerous foul on St. John's star Bryce Hopkins. The foul was assessed as a flagrant 2 type.

To serve the punishment, Powell will be sidelined for the Providence basketball games against the DePaul Blue Demons on Feb. 21, Xavier Musketeers on Feb. 24 and Creighton Bluejays on Feb. 28. He will be eligible to return to action and suit up for the Friars on March 4, when they face off against the Marquette Golden Eagles at home.

Before he got ejected from the St. John's game, Powell only recorded three points to go along with five rebounds and an assist in 16 minutes.

Powell transferred to Providence in 2025 after playing for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Before that, he had stints with the North Carolina A&T Aggies and Sacramento State Hornets.

Through 20 games with the Friars, Powell has averaged 4.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists while shooting 36.5 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from behind the arc.