Purdue basketball head coach Matt Painter dropped a fiery take on point guard Braden Smith after the team's 90-72 win over USC. The Boilermakers beat the spread in another Big Ten clash to strengthen their grip atop the conference. Purdue now sits at 19-5 overall and 11-2 in conference play as the No. 7 team in the country.

Smith has a lot to do with the Boilermakers' success this season. And Painter made sure to give the point guard his due praise in the postgame interview while also calling out the doubters.

“There were two different point guard camps last year where they invited 15 or 16 point guards in the country coming into college and been in college. I couldn't get Braden Smith in there in either one of those. I'm not saying Braden Smith is one of the top 15 point guards in the country. I'm saying he's the best point guard in the country. He's one of the best passers ever and has a chance to be the best passer ever.”

Braden Smith has gone from very good to great this season

The Boilermakers entered the year as the preseason No. 14 ranked team in the country. While that's a solid position, this squad was expected to be a tier below the past two teams Matt Painter coached in West Lafayette. Two-time National College Player of the Year Zach Edey was off to the NBA, and key role player Mason Gillis transferred to Duke. But Purdue once again looks like a national title contender.

Matt Painter's team is on a heater, winning eleven out of its past twelve games. For this season, Smith is averaging a career-high 16.4 points, 8.6 assists, and 2.5 steals per game. That assists total ranks third in the nation, and that steals average is eighth overall. The junior is also shooting a career-high in efficiency.

In 2024, Smith was first-team All-Big Ten and an AP Honorable Mention All-American. If he continues this form, the point guard is well on his way to being a first-team All-American. What makes Smith so great is that he doesn't have to score to impact a game. Against the Trojans, the Russellville, Arkansas native put up only nine points but recorded 13 assists and five steals.

As a current No. 2 seed in ESPN's bracket, Purdue basketball will have plenty of opportunities to earn its third straight No. 1 seed. The Boilermakers have three consecutive matchups against ranked opponents coming up, including a visit to No. 9 Michigan State. The Spartans and Michigan are both tied with Matt Painter's team in the loss column in the conference.

Overall, Braden Smith will need to continue his run of form if the Boilermakers are going to win their third straight regular-season Big Ten championship. Regardless, it's safe to say that the Purdue's point guard should not be excluded from any elite camps in the future.