Just as the NCAA Tournament is winding down in college basketball, the transfer portal is heating up. In what has become the new norm, the biggest mid-major stars from around the country are looking to move up and capitalize on the open market in the portal. A lot of times, that means the blue bloods are eating, but South Carolina basketball got an unexpected win on Sunday.

Former North Dakota guard Treysen Eaglestaff committed to South Carolina and will come play for Lamont Paris next season, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

“BREAKING: North Dakota transfer guard Treysen Eaglestaff has committed to South Carolina, his agent @GeorgeLangberg of GSL Sports Group tells @On3sports,” Tipton wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

South Carolina was, on paper, the least prestigious basketball program on Eaglestaff's list, so it comes as a minor surprise to see him choose the Gamecocks. Teams like Kentucky, Kansas and Gonzaga were all in his final pool of choices. Now, South Carolina has a true building block heading into the rest of the offseason as it looks to get back into contention in the SEC.

First and foremost, Paris and company are getting a very talented scorer in the backcourt who has proven that he can fill it up even against SEC competition. Eaglestaff dropped 40 points in a loss to Alabama earlier in the season and also had a 51-point showing against South Dakota State in the Summit League Tournament. For the season, he averaged 18.9 points per game.

South Carolina is coming off of a last-place finish in the SEC, but that's nothing to be all that ashamed of. After all, the SEC set a new record with 14 teams in the NCAA Tournament and also got seven Sweet 16 teams and four Elite Eight teams, so the Gamecocks struggled against a schedule comprised almost exclusively of tournament competition.

Now, with Eaglestaff in the fold and more transfers presumably following him, South Carolina will be hoping that it can crack that group next season.