The South Carolina women's basketball team has been heavily involved in transfer portal drama this offseason, and legendary head coach Dawn Staley has been doing her best to focus on her incoming 2025-26 class. However, Staley recently ignited a firestorm of comments on X, formerly Twitter, when she posted a congratulatory message to graduate transfer Sakima Walker.

“All you Kim! Cali is up and so are you!”

Eagle-eyed South Carolina fans immediately noted that Staley's heartfelt reaction to Walker's departure put an even bigger spotlight on the fact that the legendary head coach had nothing to say about MiLaysia Fulwiley's blockbuster move to LSU.

“Why you ain't post MiLaysia,” a fan posted along with a meme of Staley herself showing frustration during this year's national championship game. “Nothing for Lay?? This is a little weird Dawn…” another user added.

Staley didn't personally respond to the comments or any speculation about her feelings on Fulwiley's decision to join the rival Tigers, but one person did jump to her defense. “Y'all salty with her when Kima was the first in the transfer portal!” the fan started.

The poster attempted to bring the topic back around to celebrating Walker while adding that South Carolina women's basketball doesn't boil down to just one player's impact. “Why not congratulate Kima before y'all bring Lay up. Then if you know Coach, it takes a TEAM to beat SC, NOT one player!!”

They then concluded with a straightforward mic-drop moment. “Lastly, [Staley's] grown and she don't have to address nor congratulate Lay.”

Walker struggled to see the floor with the Gamecocks, averaging just 2.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.2 assists a game. The 6-foot-5 center, who began her collegiate career at Rutgers before transferring to South Carolina two years in, will play in her fifth and final season at Cal.