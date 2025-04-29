Rick Pitino and the St. John's basketball program are throwing down a slam dunk. The Red Storm got the commitment of transfer big man Handje Tamba, per FOX Sports. Tamba is a 6-foot-11 center from the Congo. He had tons of interest in the portal, including from North Carolina.

Tamba previously played for Tennessee, Weber State, and an NAIA program called Milligan. At Milligan this past year, Tamba posted 10.5 points and 8.9 rebounds a game, per On3.

The newest member of the team can also step out and shoot. Tamba completed a little better than 27 percent of his three-point shots this past year.

Tamba is now the seventh transfer to commit to the St. John's basketball program this offseason. He joins several power 4 transfers including Joson Sanon from Arizona State.

St. John's is about to enter the third season under Pitino. He has won at least 20 games in each of his first two campaigns.

St. John's is looking to defend its Big East Championship

The Red Storm rolled through the Big East Conference this past season. St. John's won the league's regular season championship, as well as the Big East tournament.

The club made it to March Madness, but lost to Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament's Round of 32. Pitino clearly wants to go even farther next year, and this group gives him a chance.

St. John's has the no. 1 transfer class in the country, per Travis Branham of 247 Sports. That ranking could certainly change as other teams add players, but this group is certainly nothing to sneeze at.

In order for the Red Storm to win again next season, the team must replace star RJ Luis. Luis transferred this offseason from the St. John's program. He was the Big East Conference Player of the Year this past season. Luis averaged 18 points and seven rebounds a game for the team, while leading the squad in scoring.

One potential candidate to take over that role is Providence transfer Bryce Hopkins. Hopkins is a four-star power forward, who averaged 17 points and 7.7 rebounds this past year. With Hopkins and Tamba, St. John's will have a lot of length in their frontcourt.

Pitino is taking the St. John's program to heights it hasn't seen since Lou Carnesecca was at the school. The Red Storm won 31 games in this last campaign, while losing just five contests.

The future certainly looks bright in Queens for Coach Pitino and company.