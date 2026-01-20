Olivia Miles shouldered the responsibility after No. 9 TCU’s narrow loss to No. 12 Ohio State, calling the defeat a learning opportunity despite the disappointment of a 71-69 setback on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the Coretta Scott King Classic.

Miles said there was some consolation in the loss.

“Losses always hurt but there’s a silver lining somewhere,” Miles said, as reported by Madeline Kenney of the New York Post. “Thought I played well — not well enough. Need to get my teammates more involved. I take full accountability because it starts and ends with me and I have to be better so I’m going to be better for this team and we’re all going to come together.”

Miles finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, falling three assists shy of her 11th career triple-double and fifth of the season. It marked the 48th time in her career she recorded at least 15 points and five assists. She went 11 of 12 from the free-throw line but struggled from beyond the arc, shooting 1 for 7.

Campbell, who coached Sabrina Ionescu while serving as an assistant at Oregon and worked closely with Hailey Van Lith last season, sees familiar traits in Miles’ game.

“Those two kids,” Campbell said, “they just impact winning.”

Miles’ influence was evident throughout a tightly contested game that featured eight ties in the fourth quarter. Ohio State ultimately took the lead for good on a free throw from Jaloni Cambridge with 1:10 remaining, before Chance Gray’s late 3-pointer extended the margin. TCU still had a chance in the closing seconds but turned the ball over as time expired. The Horned Frogs committed a total of 20 turnovers.

Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff praised TCU’s offense, calling the Horned Frogs “the best team I’ve seen so far this year in terms of ball-screen offense.” His players echoed that sentiment.

“What she (Miles) does is something you can’t teach,” Ohio State guard Jaloni Cambridge said. “She sees the court so well. She’s such a great point guard. And I mean what she’s been able to do over her career has been nothing short of amazing.”

Miles said the loss still stung, but the team’s late fight offered perspective.

“That’s what you need in March,” Miles said. “It’s a little bit of luck but it’s also the resilience and the competitiveness that gets you over that hump. And we just didn’t have enough of that today.”

TCU will look to regroup Saturday at UCF.

Reporting by Everett Merrill of the Associated Press contributed to this article.