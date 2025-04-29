Tennessee basketball is rebuilding after a successful season under head coach Rick Barnes. The Volunteers got the commitment of transfer portal player Amaree Abram, a guard.

Abram previously played for Louisiana Tech. He is opening up about why he chose Tennessee.

“I want to win,” Abram said, per 247 Sports.

The transfer guard recently visited Knoxville. He was impressed by the culture, and the history of the program.

“I just feel like it's a great situation for me as far as how they want to use me, and it's a winning culture,” Abram added. “Coach (Rick) Barnes is a legend, and they made me feel like home on my visit.

“Even though Coach Barnes is a Hall of Famer, he's very mild mannered, he's very humble, and he just wants the best for his players.”

Tennessee basketball just made the Elite Eight round of March Madness. The Volunteers lost to Houston, to end their NCAA tournament run.

Tennessee is pushing for another NCAA tournament berth next season

The Volunteers relied on their defense to win games this past season. Tennessee basketball had the best scoring defense of any team in the SEC, and that says something. The SEC got a whopping 14 teams in the NCAA tournament this year.

While the Tennessee basketball defense was stellar, the offense was not. Tennessee struggled to score all year, and mustered just 50 points in their March Madness loss to Houston.

Abram wants to help turn that offense around.

“Tennessee is getting a dog,” Abram added. “They're getting someone that's special and is gonna be an all-around leader, a glue guy, a combo guard, just pretty much anything the team needs. It's gonna be fun to watch.”

The Volunteers now have three transfer pledges for the 2025-26 season. Abram joins center Jaylen Carey, and point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie. Tennessee also has some blue chip freshmen prospects on the way. That includes center DeWayne Brown, a four-star player.

“I'm definitely excited,” Abram said. “That's how you win, with good guys. I feel like if we could put the pieces together we'll be a great team.”

Barnes has done just about everything in his coaching career but win a national championship. He has taken Texas to a Final Four. He made the last two Elite Eights with Tennessee basketball.

Tennessee basketball fans are surely excited to see how this group plays together.