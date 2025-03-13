The Texas basketball team picked up a big win on Wednesday as they took down Vanderbilt to advance to the next round in the SEC Tournament. The Longhorns were in control for most of the game, and they ended up earning a 79-72 victory. Texas still has some work to do if they want to find a way into the NCAA Tournament. Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry knows that anything is possible when the calendar hits March, however.

It's the most wonderful time of the year for college basketball fans as conference championship week will soon lead into the NCAA Tournament. There is college basketball to watch all day every day right now, and Rodney Terry knows that this is a special time for players.

“As a college basketball player, how can you not be excited about the month of March?” Terry said, according to an article from FanSided. “You make a lot of memories in March.”

The Texas basketball team is hoping to make some memories in the SEC Tournament. If they want Selection Sunday to be stress-free, they need to win the whole thing.

“I understand expectations and standards,” Terry said. “The goal all season long has been winning the conference championship.”

The regular season title is obviously out the window, but winning the SEC Tournament wouldn't be too shabby. The Longhorns might not be able to make it to the NCAA Tournament without that crown.

Texas is hoping to be a part of the madness, but it's going to be a lot of fun regardless of which teams end up making the cut. The NCAA Tournament is one of the best sporting events of the year, and the first weekend of the tournament is especially a lot of fun. There is non-stop college basketball for almost the entire day, everyone still has their bracket alive for at least a couple of hours and the weather is starting to get better. It's a special time of year all around.

If the Longhorns are going to make it, they need to start by taking down Texas A&M tomorrow to keep their SEC Tournament hopes alive. The Longhorns and Aggies will tip off at 2:30 CT from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and the game will be airing on the SEC Network. Texas A&M is currently favored by 6.5 points, but Texas needs to find a way to get a win. This is going to be a fun matchup between two bitter rivals.