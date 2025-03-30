Although Texas Tech basketball endured a painful loss to Florida, alum Patrick Mahomes shared a simple yet effective message to the group.

“Great season!!! 💪🏽💪🏽 @TexasTechMBB,” the tweet says.

For the Red Raiders, there is much to be proud of. The team had a combined 28-8 record and were second in the Big 12. The only team with a better record was No. 1 seed Houston.

Regardless of that, Grant McCasland has led another successful year. After Texas Tech basketball hasn't had consistency since Chris Beard left the team, they are getting it back.

Still, they faced arguably their most daunting challenge of the season in Florida. The latter, coached by Todd Golden, has been a dominant force in college basketball.

Their pace and space, and 3-point centric offense has defenses reeling. Still, the Red Raiders will ready to pull off an upset. So much so that they had an over 95% chance to win the game in the second half.

Texas Tech men's basketball has Patrick Mahomes endorsement

This could be only the beginning of the program. At the same time though, plenty of teams might be interested in hiring McCasland.

He took a mediocre Red Raiders program and turned it around. Gusy like JT Toppin has dominated in the regular season and the tournament.

Not to mention, making it to the Sweet 16 is a nice cherry on top. While it may not be what the team or McCasland wanted, it is a great stepping stone.

Either way, it doesn't eliminate the heartbreak of an emotional season. Texas Tech basketball was close to knocking off a giant in college basketball this season.

Now, they will return to Lubbock, and begin the rebuilding process. At the end of the day, the team can look back on a loss like this and build a ton of character. After all, Mahomes gave Texas Tech basketball props after an amazing Sweet 16 win.

A brother is born in times of adversity. This could be one of those instances for the program. However, if they respond appropriately, it could make them stronger for years to come.