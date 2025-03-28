Patrick Mahomes is already one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all-time and has led the Kansas City Chiefs to three consecutive Super Bowl appearances. But he still remembers his roots. Although the 29-year-old superstar did not experience much winning while playing for Texas Tech, he still expresses great enthusiasm for his Alma mater.

Mahomes is especially feeling the school spirit after watching his Red Raiders come back from the brink of elimination to advance to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. Trailing the legendary John Calipari and surging Razorbacks by 13 points with less than five minutes remaining in Thursday's Sweet Sixteen clash, Texas Tech showed remarkable determination in an 85-83 overtime victory.

Freshman Christian Anderson made multiple clutch 3-pointers down the stretch and First-Team All-Big 12 selection Darius Williams, who shot just 8-of-26 from the field, knocked down a game-tying bucket from deep with nine seconds left in regulation. He then made the game-winning layup with seven ticks remaining on the clock in OT.

Arkansas had chances to clinch victory after both of Williams' baskets, but the Red Raiders' defense stayed strong. Mahomes was ecstatic after Grant McCasland's team erased a 16-point deficit to earn a Saturday night meeting with No. 1-seeded Florida in the Chase Center.

“Toughest Team Wins!!!!” the three-time Super Bowl MVP posted on X, echoing the mantra of Texas Tech basketball. The No. 3 seed in the West Region has staggered a bit through its first three March Madness matchups, but it is grinding out wins all the same. While it is nice to thrive, the name of the game at this time of the year is to simply survive.

Texas Tech basketball puts on a heck of a show for Patrick Mahomes, fans

Second-Team All-American JT Toppin scored 20 points on 10-of-18 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds and recorded an outstanding five blocks against the Razorbacks. Williams was brilliant under the bright lights, posting a team-high 22 points, and big man Federiko Federiko tallied a vitally important seven points and nine rebounds off the bench. The Red Raiders now turn their attention to Walter Clayton Jr. and the Gators.

Patrick Mahomes might be watching that Elite Eight matchup closely. He knows what it is like to win big games, so perhaps he will send a quick message to head coach Grant McCasland and Texas Tech before they gear up for another arduous March exam.