Ahead of Texas Tech basketball's Sweet Sixteen contest against Arkansas on Thursday, the Red Raiders have received positive injury news on senior guard Chance McMillian.

Head coach Grant McCasland's No. 3 scoring leader is looking more on track to play against the Razorbacks, per RedRaiderSports.com. McMillan has been sidelined since leaving his last appearance against Baylor on March 13 during the Big 12 tournament.

“I’m getting better day by day in the training room,” McMillan said on Wednesday. “I strained my oblique pretty bad but my goal is to play tomorrow.”

Averaging the most minutes per game (33.0) than any of his teammates, McMillan is boasting 14.2 points on 43.4 three-point shooting, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30 appearances this season.

“He's remarkable. I mean that in every way. He has allowed us to coach him and tell him the truth and give him the path that we felt gave him the chance to be the best player and best chance to help our team win.”

Chance McMillian could be the spark that Texas Tech basketball needs

The Red Raiders are going up against a tough SEC rival on Thursday – one that they may not be as familiar with since the Razorbacks have gone on their impressive run in the NCAA Tournament.

Texas Tech could use a boost against a team that is thriving off its own momentum. McCasland seems to be optimistic with McMillan's status, as well as whatever decision is made before the game.

“We're hopeful that he will play sooner rather than later. It's out of my hands, but I do believe we're getting close. Before it was hard for me to say… It's going to be a game-time decision. He's been remarkably resilient.”

Texas Tech will prepare to make its first Elite Eight appearance since 2018, but John Calipari and Arkansas won't be an easy out.