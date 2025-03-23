Duke basketball watched history unfold via Tyrese Proctor in its 89-66 rout of Baylor Sunday. Proctor delivered 25 points including hitting a killer crossover to seal the win.

But he also hit a mark his head coach Jon Scheyer knows too well.

The 20-year-old Duke star Proctor delivered his second straight game of hitting more than five three-pointers. Proctor banked seven against the Bears. But the last Duke sensation to pull off the feat? The man coaching up Proctor now, per the ACC Network.

Proctor himself got asked about matching his head coach's past accolade. The postgame question turned into friendly banter and Proctor even asking for the question to get repeated. But Proctor shared how it “feels good” to join his own head coach in Duke history.

Tyrese Proctor gets Duke HC Jon Scheyer to choke up

Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor (5) reacts after a play during the first half against the Baylor Bears in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke entered the Raleigh regional hearing chatter about its national title chances. The Blue Devils also have Cooper Flagg garnering the attention as Duke's prized freshman sensation.

But Proctor stole the show by turning to his sharpshooter side. Including hitting this step back three.

Related Duke Basketball NewsArticle continues below
Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Tae Davis (7) brings the ball up court against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half at Spectrum Center.
Notre Dame’s 15-point per game scorer hops in transfer portal after disappointing season
Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) and Connecticut Huskies guard Hassan Diarra (10) battle for the ball during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center.
Florida basketball legend Al Horford’s 4-word response to epic win over UConn
Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) drives tot he basket against the Baylor Bears during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center.
Duke Blue Devils’ offense hums at historic rate in Baylor blowout

Proctor hit seven total threes in the contest. But arguably his most epic long-range shot came with under five minutes left in the second half.

Proctor is proving his reliability when Duke wants to go long on the court. But even his head coach got emotional talking about the impact of the Sydney, Australia native.

“If I'm an NBA team, I'm going after him because you have to be able to handle adversity,” Scheyer shared postgame.

Proctor indeed faced some adversity — back on March 1 during Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Duke guard endured a concerning knee injury that ruled him out against Florida State. That ailment eventually bottled Proctor to only two March regular season contests before the ACC Tournament.

But Proctor looks unbothered by that ailment. And now rewrote the history books at Duke by placing his name next to his coach's.