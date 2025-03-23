Duke basketball watched history unfold via Tyrese Proctor in its 89-66 rout of Baylor Sunday. Proctor delivered 25 points including hitting a killer crossover to seal the win.

But he also hit a mark his head coach Jon Scheyer knows too well.

The 20-year-old Duke star Proctor delivered his second straight game of hitting more than five three-pointers. Proctor banked seven against the Bears. But the last Duke sensation to pull off the feat? The man coaching up Proctor now, per the ACC Network.

Tyrese Proctor is the first @DukeMBB player to make five or more 3-pointers in back-to-back NCAA tournament games since Jon Scheyer in 2010 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NThUmCVW8b — ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Proctor himself got asked about matching his head coach's past accolade. The postgame question turned into friendly banter and Proctor even asking for the question to get repeated. But Proctor shared how it “feels good” to join his own head coach in Duke history.

Tyrese Proctor was all smiles finding out he joined his head coach in the @DukeMBB record books 😆#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/pkyMu1PPzG — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tyrese Proctor gets Duke HC Jon Scheyer to choke up

Duke entered the Raleigh regional hearing chatter about its national title chances. The Blue Devils also have Cooper Flagg garnering the attention as Duke's prized freshman sensation.

But Proctor stole the show by turning to his sharpshooter side. Including hitting this step back three.

Proctor hit seven total threes in the contest. But arguably his most epic long-range shot came with under five minutes left in the second half.

TYRESE PROCTOR IS UNCONSCIOUS 😱 Duke is a few minutes from advancing to the Sweet 16! pic.twitter.com/3XHeAeZnie — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Proctor is proving his reliability when Duke wants to go long on the court. But even his head coach got emotional talking about the impact of the Sydney, Australia native.

“If I'm an NBA team, I'm going after him because you have to be able to handle adversity,” Scheyer shared postgame.

Proctor indeed faced some adversity — back on March 1 during Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Duke guard endured a concerning knee injury that ruled him out against Florida State. That ailment eventually bottled Proctor to only two March regular season contests before the ACC Tournament.

But Proctor looks unbothered by that ailment. And now rewrote the history books at Duke by placing his name next to his coach's.