The UCLA Bruins have reached the Final Four for the first time in program history since they've been a part of the NCAA. UCLA women's basketball used to be a part of the now defunct AIAW when they won a national championship. Amid UCLA's run to the Final Four, they took home a few national awards honors for Lauren Betts and head coach Cori Close.

As UCLA looks to contend for a national title, Lauren Betts was named the Naismith Women's College Defensive Player of the Year, while Cori Close was named the Werner Ladder Naismith Women's College Coach of the Year.

Following the announcement, Betts spoke about the honors via the Naismith Awards social media account.

“I'm super grateful and honored. . .To be nominated amongst such dogs, I'm just really grateful,” Betts said. “Those are really tough candidates who work their butts off defensively, and I recognize that. To have won this award, it's just amazing. I'm just really grateful. My program, they've just put me in the best possible position. I'm just so grateful for them and all the work that they've put into me, and all the love and support. I truly wouldn't be here without them.”

On the season, Betts has appeared in 33 games at a little over 29 minutes per game. She's been averaging 20.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.0 blocked shots which leads the nation. She's shooting 64.9 percent from the field and 61 percent from the free-throw line.

For Close, this is her 14th season at the helm for UCLA. During that time, she's complied a record of 321-142. In that stretch, UCLA has nine NCAA Tournament appearances including seven Sweet 16 appearances, one Elite Eight and now one Final Four. The Bruins also won the WNIT championship under Close during. the 2014-15 season.

UCLA will face UConn in the Final Four on Friday for a chance at playing in the national championship game.