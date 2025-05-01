After losing six players from its history-making 2024-25 squad, UCLA women's basketball is fast-tracking its rebuild through the transfer portal. The Bruins still have standout center Lauren Betts heading into next season, and now they'll have a 6-foot guard in Gianna Kneepkens to go with her.

Kneepkens brings an efficient offensive game with her to UCLA, never shooting below 38.4% from beyond the arc throughout her collegiate career. As a three-time first-team all-conference player, Kneepkens was one of the most coveted players to enter the portal this offseason.

The former Utah star will be playing her senior season alongside Betts with the experience she's gained from three years as a member of one of the nation's most dynamic and high-powered offenses. Now, Kneepkens is using her last year of eligibility to go after an elusive championship ring.

The Minnesota native averaged a career-best 19.3 points as a junior, along with five rebounds and three assists. Kneepkens also hit 50.4% of her shots from the field, 44.8% from the 3, and 89% from the free throw line, showing that she can live up to her productive reputation.

Kneepkens chose the Bruins after her former team lost its head coach Lynne Roberts early in the season to the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, which eventually led to a campaign-ending loss in the Round of 64 during March Madness. The Utes finished with a 22-9 record while Kneepkens earned both All-Big 12 first team honors and the Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.

UCLA is coming off its first-ever NCAA Tournament Final Four appearance, which capped off a 34-3 season. The Bruins expect stars Betts and Kiki Rice to return, along with a new group of freshmen prospects that includes Betts' younger sister, No. 2-ranked Sienna Betts. Despite the setbacks the roster has suffered, UCLA is primed to make a return to the Big Dance, and its newly bolstered lineup could help lead to another deep run.