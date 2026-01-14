UConn basketball survived a tense road test Tuesday night, and the aftermath revealed just how much the opponent’s performance resonated. The Huskies remained unbeaten in Big East play, but a narrow escape at Seton Hall reshaped the near-upset narrative and prompted notable postgame comments from head coach Dan Hurley.

UConn took down the Seton Hall Pirates 69–64 in Newark, a result that appeared comfortable early before turning into a grind. The Huskies built an 18-point second-half lead, only to watch Seton Hall erase the margin behind relentless pressure and defensive intensity inside a hostile Prudential Center environment.

The turning point came with Seton Hall’s full-court press. The Pirates forced turnovers, sped up possessions, and disrupted UConn’s offensive rhythm late. Despite struggling from the perimeter, Seton Hall stayed within striking distance and pushed one of the nation’s top teams to the brink through physical play and sustained energy.

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander shared Hurley’s postgame reaction on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the respect UConn’s head coach expressed for the Pirates.

“I wouldn’t want to see Seton Hall’s name drawn next to mine in the NCAA Tournament this year, I’ll tell you that.”

The statement carried weight. Seton Hall entered the season projected near the bottom of the Big East, yet its physical style and pressure defense have driven a noticeable rise in national metrics. Hurley’s remarks signaled that the Pirates are no longer viewed as an easy out, especially in a postseason setting.

UConn ultimately closed the game with timely free throws and disciplined late-game defense. The victory pushed the Huskies to 17–1 overall and 7–0 in conference play, marking their best Big East start in decades and snapping a lengthy drought at Prudential Center.

For Seton Hall, the loss felt closer to validation than disappointment. The Pirates showed their ability to set the terms against elite competition, especially when games become physical and chaotic.

As Big East play continues, UConn escapes with momentum intact. Hurley’s tone made it clear that Seton Hall has emerged as a team no contender will want to face when the stakes rise in March.