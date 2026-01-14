UConn basketball head coach Dan Hurley demands a lot from his players, but when their hard work translates to the court, he has no problem making strong claims. The two-time national champion was especially impressed by the intensity the Huskies unleashed during the final few minutes of the first half in Tuesday night's 69-64 road win over Seton Hall.

Trailing 20-19 with about six minutes remaining, UConn entered another gear and went into the break with a 35-22 lead. The squad bulldozed the Pirates before they even knew what hit them, engineering a run that was reminiscent of its recent title wins. Needless to say, Hurley was pleased by what he saw.

“This is the hardest-playing team in the country, and we've been able to match how hard they play,” the fiery coach told reporter Andy Katz at halftime, per the TNT Sports U.S. X account. “If we play as hard as we did in that half and guard like that, yeah, they won't come back.”

Article Continues Below

There's nobody quite like Dan Hurley, right @TheAndyKatz? 😂 "If we play as hard as we did in that half and guard like that, yeah, [Seton Hall] won't come back." 😳 pic.twitter.com/TzAhLbysbf — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) January 14, 2026

Although his personality is not for everyone, people can never call Hurley a cookie-cutter HC. He has a presence, and so does his team. Unfortunately, UConn struggled to contain the endlessly resilient Seton Hall in the second half. The newly ranked Pirates came within striking distance of upsetting the No. 3 team in the nation, but just as Hurley said, the Huskies' effort prevented their opponent from grabbing another lead.

Up 65-64 with 47 seconds remaining in the game, impressive guard Silas Demary Jr. made four clutch free throws and UConn relied on its suffocating defense. The Big East powerhouse is now 17-1 on the season, with its only loss coming at home against No. 1 Arizona on Nov. 19.