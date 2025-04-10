Azzi Fudd is a national champion as she helped lead UConn women's basketball to the title as the defeated South Carolina. It was a dominant showing from the Huskies as they won 82-59, and Fudd led the way with 25 points, shooting 9-for-17 from the field.

Fudd has shown the world that her skills on the floor are unmatched, and other basketball players are seeing the talent that she possesses, including Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors guard once mentioned that Fudd's jump shot looked better than his, and she was asked about his comments on Good Morning America.

“I feel like that's just wrong to say,” Fudd said. “It is the prettiest jump shot, but Steph's is top tier.”

Steph Curry thinks @azzi_35's jump shot is prettier than his 👀#MarchMadness x #WFinalFour x 🎥 IG/GoodMorningAmerica x @UConnWBB pic.twitter.com/33QXjZSWVa — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) April 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Many people say that Curry has one of the best-looking shots in the league, and luckily for him, it goes in a lot as well. Fudd also has a nice-looking shot, so getting a compliment from one of the best 3-point shooters in the game should feel good. Fudd can also shoot the ball too and so everything else on the court, and she was rewarded for her play in the Final Four by getting the Most Outstanding Player award.

Stephen Curry shows appreciation for Azzi Fudd's jump shot

In a recent feature story about Fudd that was released on ESPN, Curry shared his thoughts in 2023 on Fudd's pretty jump shot.

“It's kind of like a shooter's heaven when you watch that,” Curry said via ESPN's Katie Barnes. “I kind of get jealous about it, because it looks prettier than mine.”

“She gets pretty good lift on her jump shot compared to even me,” Curry continued. “I'm more kind of a toe-dominant shooter. Klay Thompson's more of a jump shooter like Azzi. But the balance is key just because you have to feel rooted into the ground to keep going to get lift, to get power.”

Fudd has worked on her jumper throughout her collegiate career, and it's paid dividends on what she's been able to do on the court. That hard work led her to help her team to a national championship, and for her, it was all about having fun.

“I knew I was going to give it my all, leave everything on the floor for that 40 minutes,” Fudd said after the game. “I was just trying to have fun with it.”

Fudd has decided to return to UConn for another year, and there's no doubt that she will be a top prospect in 2026.