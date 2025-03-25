The UConn women's basketball team picked up a 91-57 win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits to advance to the Sweet 16, and the contest marked Paige Bueckers' last game at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs. UConn head coach Geno Auriemma was visibly emotional as Bueckers left the press conference after the game.

Bueckers will go down as one of the better players in UConn women's basketball history, and has obviously meant a lot to the program during her time. Auriemma's emotions put that on full display. This was after Bueckers scored 34 on 14-of-21 shooting, tying her career high in points and setting a career high for points in an NCAA Tournament game. It helped UConn advance to a 31st consecutive Sweet 16. Auriemma spoke on Bueckers' performance in her final game at home.

“Paige was Paige and it's a great way to finish your career at home. There's no better way than with a game like that, a performance like that,” Geno Auriemma said, via Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

Bueckers has gotten a lot of praise for her impact on and off the court in her time at UConn, and Auriemma to a moment to say that his player deserves all of the credit that she gets.

“Everything that you all have said about her, that everybody's written about her, it's all true,” Auriemma said. “Every part of it. I wouldn't be able to sit here and add anything to that. Her game and what she does speaks for itself and it's a testament to her, to her work, to her love of basketball, love of being in the gym. She's being rewarded and that in itself is just fulfilling. It is for me and I hope it is for her.”

After an emotional game on Monday, Bueckers will look to close out her UConn career with a national title. Up next is a clash with No. 3 seed Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.