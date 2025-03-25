UConn women's basketball guard Paige Bueckers had a stunning first-half performance on Monday night against South Dakota State. The Huskies were rolling into the NCAA Tournament as one of the favorites and now find themselves in the second weekend for the 31st straight year. Despite this unprecedented success, UConn has not won it all since 2016. The program, however, has made it to the Final Four six times since and is the favorite in the Spokane Region. That is despite being the second seed in this bracket behind first-seeded USC.

If the Huskies' decorated guard plays as she did in this second-round clash against the Jackrabbits, this group isn't losing any time soon. Bueckers finished the game with a game-high 34 points, four assists, and four steals. StatMamba subsequently broke down the historic significance of Bueckers' first-half performance.

Paige Bueckers at halftime: 21 PTS

2 AST

2 STL

8/12 FG Most PTS she’s ever had in a single half of a NCAA tournament game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TgfDE6JfEC — StatMamba (@StatMamba) March 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Huskies continued their quest for a twelfth championship

Head coach Geno Auriemma's team was never in trouble during the 91-57 win over the Jackrabbits. The Huskies were comfortably in front for most of the game before blowing it wide open with a 29-8 third quarter. The contest marked the final home game for Paige Bueckers and possibly fellow star guard Azzi Fudd, who have endured trials and tribulations throughout their careers. The two have both suffered season-ending injuries and had to go through challenging rehab to get back on the floor. Now, Bueckers and Fudd are back in the Sweet 16, and this looks to be the best team they've been on yet.

While the Huskies have had some losses this year, this group has grown into the season. Now, they are riding an eleven-game winning streak, which includes several impressive wins. The signature victory so far for the UConn women's basketball team was breaking South Carolina's 71-game home winning streak. And there's still time for many more wins as this season winds down.

Geno Auriemma's team will next play third-seeded Oklahoma in the Sweet 16. The star trio of Bueckers, Fudd, and freshman sensation Sarah Strong must ultimately stay sharp these next few weeks.

Overall, Paige Bueckers has only one accolade missing on her mantle in college basketball: a national championship. As a freshman, the former No. 1 recruit in the country led her program to a runner-up finish. UConn women's basketball has not been back to the title game since. Before Bueckers embarks on what is bound to be a successful WNBA career, it would be fitting if she finished her college career with the sport's most prestigious trophy. It's a long road to title no. 12 for UConn, but this team certainly has the upside.