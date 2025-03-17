Mar 17, 2025 at 1:31 AM ET

UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma was not happy with the lack of bids for Big East teams going into the 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament.

The NCAA Tournament committee revealed the full bracket on Selection Sunday, showing the Field of 68. However, among the 68 teams, only two hailed from the Big East conference. Those two programs are the Huskies and the Creighton Blue Jays.

Auriemma gave his thoughts on the Big East only having two squads in the tournament after the selection finished. Safe to say he was not happy with the low number of teams from the conference he coaches in.

“That's a problem that has to be addressed ASAP,” Auriemma said.

What lies ahead for Geno Auriemma, UConn

Geno Auriemma can be correct in his evaluation of the situation regarding the Big East's lacking presence in the NCAA Women's Tournament.

This past season saw four teams from the conference achieve 20 wins or more. Those include UConn, Crieghton, Seton Hall, and Marquette.

However, the tournament committee's selection saw teams from other conferences have more time in the spotlight. This ended up coming at the cost of potential spots for the likes of Seton Hall and Marquette, who did not make it to the Big Dance.

Nonetheless, the UConn Huskies will be busy as they look to return to the Final Four for the second straight year. They have the 2-seed in the Spokane 4 Regional, hosting the first two rounds in their bracket on March 22 and 24.

UConn enters the tournament with a 31-3 overall record, going a perfect 18-0 in Big East Play. They average 80.8 points on 50.8% shooting from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc. As a result, they blow out opponents by a margin of 29 points per game.

The Huskies will prepare for their first-round matchup. They face the Arkansas State Red Wolves on March 22 at 1 p.m. ET.